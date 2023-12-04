Contests

X DAYS OF XMAS – 2023

It’s the X Days of Xmas on X96!  Listen every weekday to win, different prizes every day at 9AM, 1PM, AND 5PM!  Plus enter to win a grand prize including one of every daily prize below!

 

x96 will be giving away various prizes. Between the dates of 12/11-12/15 at approximately 9am, 1pm, and 5pm a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 3 winners will be selected at random daily to receive 1 of the following daily prizes. 12/11- Limb Jewelers Gift Card $50. 12/12 – Knafs Knives various products value $25-$50. 12/13- Living Planet Aquarium ticket 4-pack prize value $80. 12/14 Cat & Cauldron Gift certificate Value $50. 12/15 Maverik Gift Card Prize value $50. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.
