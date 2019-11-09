X96 Dave and Busters Annual Food Drive 2019

DAVE AND BUSTERS WILL ACCEPT DONATIONS FOR THE UTAH FOOD BANK
NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 27
HELP THOSE LESS FORTUNATE!
YOU CAN DROP OFF DONATIONS AT THE DAVE AND BUSTERS LOCATED AT THE GATEWAY MALL.
OR CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!
The Utah Food Bank can take your $1 and stretch it out to $7.81 in good and services.
1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and over 390,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. Join X96 and Dave and busters in the fight against hunger by donating non-perishable high protein food items: peanut butter, canned meats, frozen turkeys or hams, boxed meals, cereal, and pasta now at Dave and Busters Located at The Gateway.
With your support last year, we distributed 43.3 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 36.1 million meals, to people facing hunger across the state.
Monetary donations can also be made above!
Every person that donates at Dave and Busters between 11/11/19 and 11/27/19 will receive a “Bounce Back” coupon to come back and play in December.
FREE PARKING IN THE GATEWAY GARAGES (1 HOUR MAX)
X96 WILL BE BROADCASTING LIVE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27th (6 AM TO 7 PM) FOR OUR ANNUAL ALL-DAY FOOD DRIVE AT DAVE AND BUSTERS LOCATED AT THE GATEWAY
Show up and donate on the 27th and you will receive a nice gift from x96 and dave and busters
(pssst…. it’s a free powercard to come play games on us)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.