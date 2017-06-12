Life

X96 I.P.O. | 06.11.17

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Death From Above “Freeze Me”
  • Erasure “Love You to the Sky”
  • 888 “Older Now”
  • Phoenix “Goodbye Soleil”
  • Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
  • Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
  • Declan McKenna “Humongous”
  • Rise Against “Politics of Love”
  • Lorde “Sober”
  • X Ambassadors “The Devil You Know”
  • Local Natives “The Only Heirs”
  • Joywave “It’s a Trip”

