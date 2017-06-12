X96 I.P.O. | 06.11.17

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Death From Above “Freeze Me”
- Erasure “Love You to the Sky”
- 888 “Older Now”
- Phoenix “Goodbye Soleil”
- Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
- Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
- Declan McKenna “Humongous”
- Rise Against “Politics of Love”
- Lorde “Sober”
- X Ambassadors “The Devil You Know”
- Local Natives “The Only Heirs”
- Joywave “It’s a Trip”
