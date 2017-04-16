Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 16, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Royal Blood “Lights Out”
  • Blink-182 “Home is Such a Lonely Place”
  • The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
  • The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
  • Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
  • AFI “Hidden Knives”
  • Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”
  • New Politics “One of Us”
  • Sundara Karma “She Said”
  • Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
  • Gorillaz “We Got the Power”
  • Sir Sly “High”
  • Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
  • Weezer “Feels Like Summer”
  • 311 “Too Late”

