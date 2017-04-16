X96 I.P.O. | April 16, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Royal Blood “Lights Out”
- Blink-182 “Home is Such a Lonely Place”
- The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
- The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
- Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
- AFI “Hidden Knives”
- Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”
- New Politics “One of Us”
- Sundara Karma “She Said”
- Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
- Gorillaz “We Got the Power”
- Sir Sly “High”
- Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
- Weezer “Feels Like Summer”
- 311 “Too Late”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.