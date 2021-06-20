Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 20, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Saint Motel “It’s All Happening”
  • The Killers featuring Bruce Springsteen “Dustland”
  • Hippo Campus “Bad Dream Baby”
  • Twenty One Pilots “Choker”
  • Orson Wilds “dec 19”
  • Holly Humberstone “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”
  • Cannons “Bad Dream”
  • Surf Curse “Freaks”
  • The Marias “Hush”
  • Meg Meyers “The Underground”
  • Jungle “Talk About It”
  • Chet Faker “Feel Good”
  • Grabbitz “Pigs in the Sky”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top