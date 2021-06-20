X96 I.P.O. | June 20, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Saint Motel “It’s All Happening”
- The Killers featuring Bruce Springsteen “Dustland”
- Hippo Campus “Bad Dream Baby”
- Twenty One Pilots “Choker”
- Orson Wilds “dec 19”
- Holly Humberstone “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”
- Cannons “Bad Dream”
- Surf Curse “Freaks”
- The Marias “Hush”
- Meg Meyers “The Underground”
- Jungle “Talk About It”
- Chet Faker “Feel Good”
- Grabbitz “Pigs in the Sky”
