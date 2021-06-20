Win Tickets to the Kilby Court Block Party from X96!

X96 welcomes the Kilby Court Block Party to The Granary District on October 2!

Listen to X96 all week, June 21st through the 25th, to enter to win tickets to this all-day concert featuring Young The Giant, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Built to Spill, and many other artists, and food trucks & craft beer!

Contest Rules: From 6/21/21 to 7/2/21 X96 will be giving away (20) Pairs of GA Ticket passes to the Kilby Court Block Party. Each day between 10 AM and 7 PM a code will be given away on-air to be texted to 33986 to be entered to win. On or after 6/21/21 from these text entries (20) winners will be selected to win (1) Pair of GA Kilby Court Block Party Ticket passes each. Prize values at $100 each and provided by S&S. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.