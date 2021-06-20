Win Tickets to X96 Ambassadors from X96!

X96 welcomes X Ambassadors to The Complex Outdoors on November 12th!
Listen all week, June 21st through June 25th, for your chance to enter to win your tickets to see X Ambassadors LIVE at The Complex, from X96!
Contest Rules: From 6/21/21 to 6/25/21 X96 will be giving away (10) Pairs of X Ambassadors Complex Outdoors Tickets. Each day between 6:00 AM and 12:00 AM a code will be given on-air to be texted to 33986 to be entered to win. On or after 6/21/21 from these text entries (10) winners will be selected to win (1) Pair of X Ambassadors Complex Outdoors Tickets each. Prize values at $120 each and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
