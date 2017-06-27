X96 I.P.O. | June 26, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Aces “Stuck”
- Death From Above “Freeze Me”
- Pvris “What’s Wrong”
- Washed Out “Hard to Say Goodbye”
- Cage the Elephant “Whole Wide World
- Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
- Queens of the Stone Age “The Way You Used to Do”
- Lorde “Supercut”
- George Ezra “Don’t Matter Now”
- Phoenix “Goodbye Soleil”
- Incubus “State of the Art”
- X Ambassadors “The Devil You Know”
