Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 26, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Aces “Stuck”
  • Death From Above “Freeze Me”
  • Pvris “What’s Wrong”
  • Washed Out “Hard to Say Goodbye”
  • Cage the Elephant “Whole Wide World
  • Arcade Fire “Everything Now”
  • Queens of the Stone Age “The Way You Used to Do”
  • Lorde “Supercut”
  • George Ezra “Don’t Matter Now”
  • Phoenix “Goodbye Soleil”
  • Incubus “State of the Art”
  • X Ambassadors “The Devil You Know”

