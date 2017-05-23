X96 I.P.O. | May 21, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Glass Animals “Agnes”
- The Maine “Bad Behavior”
- 888 “Older Now”
- New Politics “One of Us”
- Fall Out Boy “Young and Menace”
- K. Flay “High Enough”
- Coin “I Don’t Wanna Dance”
- The xx “I Dare You”
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “So Close”
- Ruby Empress “Escapism Deluxe”
- Dan Aurbach “Shine On Me”
- Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
- 311 “Too Much To Think”
