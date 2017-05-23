Life

X96 I.P.O. | May 21, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

    • Glass Animals “Agnes”
    • The Maine “Bad Behavior”
    • 888 “Older Now”
    • New Politics “One of Us”
    • Fall Out Boy “Young and Menace”
    • K. Flay “High Enough”
    • Coin “I Don’t Wanna Dance”
    • The xx “I Dare You”
    • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “So Close”
    • Ruby Empress “Escapism Deluxe”
    • Dan Aurbach “Shine On Me”
    • Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
    • 311 “Too Much To Think”

