X96 I.P.O. | November 5, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Presets “Do What You Want”
- Weezer “Happy Hour”
- Portugal. the Man “Live in the Moment”
- Cut Copy “Stars Last Me a Lifetime”
- Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
- Thee Oh Sees “Nite Expo”
- Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
- 45acidbabies “Just in Rot”
- Alex Lehey “Every Day’s the Weekend”
- Bloxx “Curtains”
- Arcade Fire “Creature Comforts”
- Pale Waves “Television Romance”
- Mute Math “Break the Fever”
