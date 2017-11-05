Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 5, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Presets “Do What You Want”
  • Weezer “Happy Hour”
  • Portugal. the Man “Live in the Moment”
  • Cut Copy “Stars Last Me a Lifetime”
  • Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
  • Thee Oh Sees “Nite Expo”
  • Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
  • 45acidbabies “Just in Rot”
  • Alex Lehey “Every Day’s the Weekend”
  • Bloxx “Curtains”
  • Arcade Fire “Creature Comforts”
  • Pale Waves “Television Romance”
  • Mute Math “Break the Fever”

