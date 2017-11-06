Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 8th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Blues Traveler 30th Anniversary Tour at The Depot

It’s okay, Dave Matthews gives you his permission to go. It won’t be considered cheating.

•Science Night Live at Sky SLC

The theme is “The Future Ahead: Self-Powered Flexible Electronics.” I read this and immediately things of the 9,000 Vice News article about interactive, virtual porn. Hey, it’s what they do. This should be less tawdry. Hosted by Luisa Whittaker-Brooks, Assistant Professor of Chemistry: Unlike solar energy, thermal energy could provide a limitless source of electricity that could power our planet all day long, regardless, if it is raining or cloudy. Here, we will discuss our recent findings towards enhancing the power conversion efficiency of waste heat recovery materials and devices. 21+

•Russell Peters at Wiseguys

You’ve heard him on Joe Rogan and every other comedian’s podcast! Only a handful of today’s artists can claim their success began with YouTube, and even less, if any, having then been named alongside such luminaries as Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Eddie Murphy in Rolling Stone’s just-released list of the 50 Best Comics of All Time. In comedian Russell Peters’ case, “success” may be a drastic understatement.

•Radio From Hell NSFW Live Podcast at The RUIN

Come on down to Sugahood’s newest place to get a drink and enjoy the NSFW taping with Radio From Hell. It’s also Gina’s birthday, so bring her gifts. 21+ and space is limited so click on the “More Info” button below to RSVP.

•Intermountain Train Expo 2017 at Southtowne Expo Center

I choo-choo-choose you to go to play with trains. Runs through Sunday.

•Death From Above at Metro Music Hall

DFA was here, I want to say earlier this year, with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and it was great, but they opened and I was sad. Not this time. DFA returns to headline at Metro. Plus, if you buy tickets to the show you get a free download of their new album, “Outrage! Is Now.” Yes, it is.

•Doug Love Movies

He’ll get stoned and read tweets. Great work if you can get it. To have a chance at winning some prizes, bring a movie-themed name tag!

•Cut Copy at Metro Music Hall

If you were at Bonanza this summer, there is no doubt they were one of the stand-out performances. Cut Copy has since released a new album, “Haiku From Zero” and is returning to play it for us. This my not-to-miss show of the week!

•Avoid Falling for a Jerk or a Jerkette at Department of Workforce Services

Back by popular demand – a seminar on how not to end up dating me.

