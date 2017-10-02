Life

X96 I.P.O. | October 1st, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The National “Day I Die”
  • Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
  • Queens of the Stone Age “The Evil Has Landed”
  • Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
  • Bloxx “Curtains”
  • The Killers “Out of My Mind”
  • Evanescence “Imperfection”
  • Mutemath “Break the Fever”
  • Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
  • Foo Fighters “Sunday Rain”
  • Pale Waves “Television Romance”
  • Shout Out Louds “Poala”
  • Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”

