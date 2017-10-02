X96 I.P.O. | October 1st, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The National “Day I Die”
- Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
- Queens of the Stone Age “The Evil Has Landed”
- Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
- Bloxx “Curtains”
- The Killers “Out of My Mind”
- Evanescence “Imperfection”
- Mutemath “Break the Fever”
- Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
- Foo Fighters “Sunday Rain”
- Pale Waves “Television Romance”
- Shout Out Louds “Poala”
- Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
