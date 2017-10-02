X96 Meet the Bands: Jared Leto

30 Seconds to Mars performed at Usana Amphitheater with Muse one September 20th, 2017 with special guest Pvris.

MEETING THE FANS

“There were probably 200 people that bought the CD, and you met every single person that did, and that’s the thing that touched me because I see a lot of people that don’t do that……Yeah, It blew our minds that anybody wanted to buy our album, especially a physical CD, and I think we were just so grateful that we would do anything we could to show our thanks. It was a deep experience for us and we still don’t take it for granted”

NEW SINGLE – WALK ON WATER

“I want to talk about [new single] ‘Walk On Water’. Correct me if I’m wrong, but it is very political….Well, I think the song first is social. I guess sometimes you can scream and shout and not get a lot done. And there is a time and place for that. But I do think the song speaks to the times that we’re living in, and is part of a larger global conversation that we’re having. We are living in a time of enormous imbalance and uncertainty; a time where it’s important to stand up for what you believe in. I’m happy that it’s the first single and I’m happy that people are responding to it.”

