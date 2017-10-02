Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 4th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Cake at Eccles Theatre

If you can say, “Uhh Huh”, “Alright”, “Ohhh no” then you can sing along to every Cake song. I like sing-alongs and love Cake sing-alongs!

•Lords of Acid at Metro Music Hall

“Darling, come here…” If you can finish that, then you are a pervert and you probably listened to X96 in the 90’s before the culture got a stick up its butts. The infamous Lords of Acid take over Metro Music Hall with Combichrist and Christian Death in an evening of uplifting music.

•Metal God 15th Anniversary Party at Liquid Joe’s

Shamelessly covering your favorite rock songs (butt-rock, hair-rock or otherwise) are celebrating 15 years.





•Norm Macdonald at Wiseguys

You know what really hurts? If I don’t go to Norm Macdonald. Performing 5 shows through Saturday. Buy his book, “Based on a True Story: Not a Memoir.”

•Jazz vs. Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Basketball is back and we’re all wondering one thing: will they take a knee or won’t they? Right?

•The Aquabats at The Depot

Our masked favorite are back to give you a proper dose of the Super Rads!

•Vegan Food Truck Round-Up

According to a documentary I just watched on Netflix, we aren’t made to eat meat anyway. It has something to do with our teeth.

•Utah Paranormal Expo at South Towne Expo Center

Here’s where you’ll find: Paranormal events, conferences, and conventions (or “paracons” as they’ve become more commonly known), Kid Friendly Games & Education, Ancient Aliens / UFO, Cryptid cons (ie. Mothman and Bigfoot, etc.), Zombie, Witch, Investigations, Psychic Mediums, Vendors. Basically, you’ll find a plethora and otherwise here to appeal to whatever your scary, supernatural, extraterrestrial, pop culture or macabre sensibility may be. You’ll also find me wearing my Alex Jones t-shirt, probably.

•Urban Flea Market

It’s cold, but the deal will still be hot! 600 S and Main is where you can find this treasure trove of interesting objects. This is the last outdoor market of the 2017 season! The biggest flea market in downtown Salt Lake City is the 2nd Sunday of each month through October. Located at 600 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City, the market is open from 9 am – 3 pm and features 100+ vendors offering the best eclectic and unique vintage and antique finds. Local crafters will provide cool handcrafted and upcycled vintage items. There will be music, local food trucks and carts grilling favorites throughout the day, along with coffee, cold beverages, and snacks at our market commissary.

•Odyssey Dance “Thriller” at Kingsbury Hall

Bright Eyes Oberst is back in Utah to help break in The Eccles, even more! Tim Kasher of Cursive and The Good Life is opening, making this my not-to-miss show of the week. This year’s show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past – Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem’s Mass, The Lost Boys, and the River of Blood Dance – plus a few new surprises. Get your tickets early, because most of the performances sold out last year! This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs. Come and join this spectacular Halloween tradition and see what everyone is talking about – Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller!

•Christopher Titus at Wiseguys

Maybe you remember him from his TV show, “Titus”, which was a great show, but he is an amazing standup. Perfect Sunday night!

•Queens of the Stone Age and Royal Blood at Saltair

It will be the most badass show of the year, not to mention I am 90% sure that Queens of the Stone Age’s “Villians” will be my #1 album of the year followed by Royal Blood’s “How Did We Get So Dark?” Man, I can’t wait for this show and neither should you.

•The xx at The Complex

Queens of the Stone Age and then The xx the next night. That is simply amazing! The show has been moved from Saltair to The Complex, so don’t worry about making that drive. This show will be epic as The xx always is. Perfume Genius is opening.

