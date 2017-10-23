X96 I.P.O. | October 22, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Weezer “Happy Hour”
- Alt-J “Deadcrush”
- LCD Soundsystem “Tonite”
- Awolnation “Passion”
- Lo Moon “This Is It”
- Moon Taxi “Two High”
- Pale Waves “Television Romance”
- Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
- Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
- Portugal. the Man “Live in the Moment”
- Queens of the Stone Age “The Evil Has Landed”
- Greta Van Fleet “Highway Tune”
- Cold War Kids “So Tied Up” feat. Bishop Briggs
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.