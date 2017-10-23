MoviePass Review

It seemed just like a week ago…

…that I was complaining about how, after a month, my MoviePass card still hadn’t shown up in the mail. Then, two days late, it did. It really goes to show you that complaining works. 100% of the time it works. Anyway, the deal is that for $9.99 a month you can go to one movie a day at the movie theater excluding 3D movies, which suck anyway – no loss there. The first question people ask is, “does it work at any theater?” In Salt Lake, the answer is, “yes, it does.” Cinemark, Megaplex, Brewvies, Salt Lake Film Society and all the theaters I frequent all accept MoviePass.

After you sign up, you download their app to your phone, check showtimes around you, get within a football field of the theatre, check in, then go to the box office or automated ticket robot and swipe your card. Voila! Enjoy your show.

The app could use some work. Some artwork is missing, you can’t look at showtimes for any day but today, there are no film synopsis, no trailers, and there are no reviews or Rotten Tomatoes scores to guide you through the unknown. There is room for improvement for sure, but you aren’t paying for MoviePass for the app. I still end up on Flixter for most of the things the MoviePass app lacks. First world problems, right?

MoviePass even keeps track of the films you’ve seen.

MoviePass has no commitment and you can cancel anytime.

This is a great time of the year to sign up for MoviePass because all the Oscar contenders are being released. Even if you only see 2 movies a month, you’d be coming out on top. Even matinees can cost $7 to $9 and you won’t have to wait around for $5 Tuesdays to see the films you want to see. For my $10 I have already seen $72 worth of films this month alone. I’ve even seen some really great films I would have never spent money on like “Lucky” and “Marshall.” I really liked “Marshall.”

I highly recommend MoviePass. I wish they had a plan where you could catch 2 movies a day. For cinephiles like myself, I can’t wait a day to see all the new films out there. I’ll also find out if I can live off of popcorn, Diet Coke, and Milk Duds.