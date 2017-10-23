Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 25th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•The Black Angels at The Depot

A psychedelic trippy humpday for you at The Depot with Austin, Texas’ The Black Angels

•Fear Con at Salt Palace Convention Center

Fear Con is a unique, one of a kind event that celebrates all things Halloween, horror, and the fantastical. Our focus will be to provide live, interactive entertainment throughout the entire show. We want people to feel like there are things to do and see at every turn. Not only will Fear Con provide incredible activities, but we will require our vendors to dress up and add to the show. Expect a great interactive experience with exhibitors that will be dressed up and entertaining.

•Cancer Bites at Brewvies

IIIIIIIIIIITTTT’S SHOWTIME! Why run when you can watch movies? Cancer Bites is the Alternative to a 5K made for people who want to relax, watch a movie with friends, FIGHT CANCER, and get the T-Shirt to prove it! Please join us for the 8th year of our celebration at Brewvies cinema pub– for a short film, chance drawing, silent auction, followed by our feature film of BEETLEJUICE– all hosted by the amazingly talented emcee Greg Orme. I’ve heard rumors that Beetlejuice and Lydia may be present as well to strut their stuff and take selfies with Cancer Bites Fans. Must be at least 21 years old.

•Voodoo Glow Skulls at Metro Music Hall

This event is headlined by Brujeria, who I don’t know, but Voodoo – love that band.

•Stranger Things Season 2 at Your House

New seasons of Netflix shows are usually released Pacific Time, which means you can start drinking coffee around midnight, so you’re ready when it drops at 1 am here. Even though Dustin stood us up last week, we know we’ll (and by we, I mean everyone on the X96 staff but me). It’s no secret that I am not a fan of the show, but ya know, a lot of people don’t like the Mando Diao, so it’s all good.

•The Maine at The Complex

X96 Lounge X favorite return to Salt Lake and The Complex.

•Utah Cheese Awards Expo-Fest at Church and State

I hate cheese, but I hear regular folk like it just fine. Expo-fest is a free event where Utah Cheese Awards will announce the winners of it’s 2017 contest. Buy from local artisan packaged food vendors. Eat cheese-based foods. Meet related organizations and people in the cheese plate foods industry. As you can see below, Bill Frost will be hosting. Bill knows TV. Bill knows cheese. Also, admission is FREE!!!

•Day of the Dead 2017 Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center

The Utah Cultural Celebration Center presents the 2017 Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration. The event features traditional Mexican musical & dance performances, traditional food, a beer garden, and a variety of hands-on activities for the whole family. Plus a chance to win prizes in our Catrina dress-up contest!

•Halloween Fetish Ball at Area 51

I know what you’re thinking. They do fetish balls all the time at Area 51. Doing this calendar for going on 2 years now, I’d say you’re right. This is one for Halloween though. All manner of fetish fashion & traditional Halloween costumes too! $10 18+/21+

•Butcher Babies at In the Venue

Our old intern, who we’ll only refer to as H, left Radio From Hell and made a run at the music biz! And she’s done quite well with her band Butcher Babies, who will be performing at In the Venue. We love it when one of our own makes a splash. Oh yeah, this band called Hollywood Undead is performing as well.

•Ogden Zombie Crawl

Rick has started his war and took all the spotlight from the Zombies, so they are taking over Historic 25th Street. We will be there all night such a fun event. get dressed in you favorite Zombie attire and get read for some fun.

•H.I.M. and CKY at The Complex

H.I.M. is calling it quits. You need closure. You should go.

•Fat Cats Truck or Treat with Radio From Hell

Trunk-or-Treat with the kids and socialize with your favorite morning show from Hell, and bowl until your zombie fingers pop-off from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Enjoy unlimited bowling or glow golf for $9.63. While you’re there, Trick-or-Treat in costume throughout all the booths on-site, play games, and collect prizes! Don’t forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch. Your costume earns you one free entry, and proceeds from additional entries purchased will go to a local charity.

Parties going on at:

