X96 I.P.O. | September 24, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Cut Copy “Black Rainbows”
  • Lumineers “Angela”
  • Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
  • Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
  • William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
  • Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
  • Purity Ring “Aisdo”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Modern Day Cain”
  • Foo Fighters “Make It Right”
  • St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
  • Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”

