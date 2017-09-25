X96 I.P.O. | September 24, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Cut Copy “Black Rainbows”
- Lumineers “Angela”
- Nothing But Thieves “Sorry”
- Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
- William Patrick Corgan “Aeronaut”
- Brand New “Can’t Get It Out”
- Purity Ring “Aisdo”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Modern Day Cain”
- Foo Fighters “Make It Right”
- St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
- Sleeping With Sirens “Legends”
