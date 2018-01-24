X96 Meet the Bands | AJR – X96

X96 Introduces you to The Bands

This space doubles as a creative lab for the three brothers of the critically acclaimed three-piece AJR—Adam (bass, vocals), Jack (vocals, guitar), and Ryan (ukulele, piano, vocals). It’s here that these young men assemble a handcrafted hybrid of sticky pop hooks, cinematic electronic beats, live instrumentation, theatrical panache, nineties nerd rock energy, and cleverly colloquial lyrics. This unpredictable homegrown style defines the trio’s second independent full-length offering, The Click and is especially impressive given that RIAA Gold certified lead single “Weak” has achieved viral success.