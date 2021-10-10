DRACULA TAKES HALLOWEEN TO NEW HEIGHTS!

The Ballet West X96 Night Dracula Bash Event is sponsored by:

X96 and Ballet West invite you to take a bite out of ballet with a performance of Dracula and immediately following the show, join us for a bash fit for the king of the night. Dancing, drinks (including a specialty Halloween cocktail) and a “Best Vampire” costume contest will round out the night. Grab your most Spooktacular wear! You don’t want to miss it.

TICKETS $50 IN ADVANCE / $40 IN ADVANCE FOR MEMBERS

$60 AT THE DOOR / $50 AT THE DOOR FOR MEMBERS

*Tickets for Dracula performance sold separately. Click here to purchase.

7:30 pm – “Dracula” Performance in the theatre

10:00 pm – Food and drinks in the lobby

Midnight aka the witching hour – Event concludes

Price includes three drink tickets; Non-alcoholic beverages available

21 and older event. Photo ID required

Purchase Dracula Bash after party tickets here:

https://boxoffice.balletwest.org/donate/i/draculabash

