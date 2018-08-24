X96 Toyota Big Ass Show 50% Off Sale!!!

We know that back to school is too damn expensive, so we’re giving you a break!
From now until Monday morning at 10 am, tickets for the X96 Toyota Big Ass Show are half price! That’s right! I said it—half price!!! Buy them now at ticketfly.com and use promo code “party.”
REMEMBER TO USE THE PROMO CODE PARTY
Join us on Saturday, September first at the Gallivan Center!
Doors open at 1:00 for this all-day music festival with cold beer, cold beverages, food trucks, and live music from seven bands! Take advantage of this one-time offer now! Half-price tickets to the X96 Toyota Big Ass Show with Awolnation, Bishop Briggs, Lovely The Band, Joywave, Albert Hammond Junior, Bear Hands, and YungBlud! Powered by Bad Apple, Epic Brewery, and Bud Light—“dilly dilly.” Details are on X96.com!
