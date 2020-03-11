Life

Young People Taking Advantage Of Coronavirus Scare To Book Cheap Flights

Not everyone is staying home during the coronavirus scare – some are taking advantage to score cheap flights. NBC spoke to a 20-year-old traveler named Ashley Henkel who started booking summer flights once airline prices dropped due to coronavirus concerns. She already has trips to Vancouver, New York, and Portland planned. Many other young people are following suit. Henkel says there’s “no fun in staying at home and being all worried.”

