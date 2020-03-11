Life

Tests Show New Coronavirus Lives on Some Surfaces for Up to 3 Days

Posted on

If you’re wondering how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces, no need to keep wondering. According to tests performed by the U.S. government and other scientists, results show that the new coronavirus can last two to three days on surfaces and at least several hours live in the air. To help rid yourself of the virus from surfaces, clean then with solutions containing diluted bleach.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top