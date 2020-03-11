Tests Show New Coronavirus Lives on Some Surfaces for Up to 3 Days

If you’re wondering how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces, no need to keep wondering. According to tests performed by the U.S. government and other scientists, results show that the new coronavirus can last two to three days on surfaces and at least several hours live in the air. To help rid yourself of the virus from surfaces, clean then with solutions containing diluted bleach.

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found. https://t.co/BELzssi0N8 pic.twitter.com/HaolKAJMk3 — CP24 (@CP24) March 11, 2020