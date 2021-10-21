Life

Zach Galifianakis claims his kids have no idea that he is a Hollywood Star

Zach Galifianakis has a new movie coming out called ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

During a recent interview, he was asked about his kids’ understanding of his stardom.

Zach said, “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know.”

Zach also spoke about his infamous role in the Hangover movies to which he said, “They shall never know of it. I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'”

What was your favorite Hangover movie? The original? Sequel? Part 3?

