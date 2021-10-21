Zach Galifianakis claims his kids have no idea that he is a Hollywood Star

Zach Galifianakis has a new movie coming out called ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

During a recent interview, he was asked about his kids’ understanding of his stardom.

Zach said, “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know.”

Zach Galifianakis Claims That His Kids Have No Idea What He Does For A Living And Think He's A Librarian

Zach also spoke about his infamous role in the Hangover movies to which he said, “They shall never know of it. I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'”

