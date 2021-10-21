California Town Sees Gas Prices Reach $7.59

Gas prices continue to go up across the country – but one California town is seeing a spike like never before.

The remote coastal town of Gorda, CA has just one gas station, and it’s currently selling fuel for a whopping $7.59 a gallon – $8.50 for Premium.

That’s much higher than the national average of $3.36 per gallon. Statewide, California is averaging $4.52 per gallon.

Gorda regularly has some of the highest gas prices in the country, with the nearest fuel stop more than 12 miles away.

Do you think gas prices will go down before the end of the year? What’s the highest you’ve ever paid for gas?