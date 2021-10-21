California Town Sees Gas Prices Reach $7.59

Gas prices continue to go up across the country – but one California town is seeing a spike like never before.
The remote coastal town of Gorda, CA has just one gas station, and it’s currently selling fuel for a whopping $7.59 a gallon – $8.50 for Premium.
That’s much higher than the national average of $3.36 per gallon. Statewide, California is averaging $4.52 per gallon.
Gorda regularly has some of the highest gas prices in the country, with the nearest fuel stop more than 12 miles away.
Gas Soars To $7.59 A Gallon In California Town As Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs Nationwide https://t.co/nky7KlStwK
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2021
Do you think gas prices will go down before the end of the year? What’s the highest you’ve ever paid for gas?
