Strawberry Pop-Tarts Don’t Contain Enough Strawberry, Lawsuit Claims

A new lawsuit is claiming that Pop-Tarts are lacking in terms of filling.
The lawsuit says that Kellog’s is misleading customers with its claims of strawberry filling.
“…they give consumers the impression the fruit filling contains a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does,” the plaintiff claims.
The toaster pastry "may even contain more non-strawberry fruit than strawberry ingredients," the plaintiff argued. https://t.co/8rB9aQM87S
— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) October 21, 2021
“To give consumers the false impression that the Product contains a greater absolute and relative amount of strawberries than it does, it contains red 40, a synthetic food coloring made from petroleum,” the suit alleges. “Red 40 makes the strawberry-pear-apple combination look bright red, like it is only strawberries or has more strawberries than it does.”
Do you think Pop-Tarts should improve their filling? Which Pop-Tart flavor is your favorite?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.