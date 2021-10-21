Life

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Don’t Contain Enough Strawberry, Lawsuit Claims

A new lawsuit is claiming that Pop-Tarts are lacking in terms of filling.

The lawsuit says that Kellog’s is misleading customers with its claims of strawberry filling.
“…they give consumers the impression the fruit filling contains a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does,” the plaintiff claims.

“To give consumers the false impression that the Product contains a greater absolute and relative amount of strawberries than it does, it contains red 40, a synthetic food coloring made from petroleum,” the suit alleges. “Red 40 makes the strawberry-pear-apple combination look bright red, like it is only strawberries or has more strawberries than it does.”

Do you think Pop-Tarts should improve their filling? Which Pop-Tart flavor is your favorite?

