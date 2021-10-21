Woman Gives Birth To 14-Pound Baby After 19 Miscarriages

A Phoenix, Arizona woman who suffered 19 miscarriages has given birth to a 14-pound boy.

To put that in perspective — that’s twice the size of an average newborn.

Cary Patonai and her husband, Tim, called the newest addition to their family a “miracle.”

Baby Finnley joins two older siblings at home.

Aside from being 14 pounds, 1 ounce, Finnley was also nearly 24 inches long meaning he’s already in size 2 diapers and wearing clothes meant for 6-to-9-month olds.

His father told a local TV station, “He’s gonna be a football player, get him in those pads.”

