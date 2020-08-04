Life

5 Simple Ways You Can Help The Rock Scene Get Back On Its Feet

Posted on

The rock scene has taken a hit, much like all other music scenes, due to the pandemic. Kerrang says that instead of dwelling on the negatives, there are five ways you can “help to be the change you wish to see” in the rock world.

Supporting the bands that you love is a “no brainer”, with Kerrang writing that “those supportive acts” may keep the “financial wolves from the door” of your favorite acts. Kerrang also suggests “supporting the things that support” your favorite band by speaking up in online forums and on social media.

Here’s a walk down Utah concert memory lane.

X96 YellowCard 2014 004
X96 YellowCard 2014 003
X96 YellowCard 2014 002
X96 YellowCard 2014 001
X96 XAmbassadors 2015 0012png
X96 XAmbassadors 2015 001
X96 VanceJoy 2014 004
X96 VanceJoy 2014 003
X96 VanceJoy 2014 002
X96 VanceJoy 2014 001
X96 TwinShadow 2018 002
X96 TwinShadow 2018 001
X96 ThirdEyeBlind 2015 003
X96 ThirdEyeBlind 2015 002
X96 ThirdEyeBlind 2015 001
X96 TheUsed 2015 004
X96 TheUsed 2015 003
X96 TheUsed 2015 002
X96 TheUsed 2015 001
X96 TheStruts 2017 003
X96 TheStruts 2017 002
X96 TheStruts 2017 001
X96 TheMaine 2015 002
X96 TheMaine 2015 001
X96 The1975 2016 006
X96 The1975 2016 005
X96 The1975 2016 004
X96 The1975 2016 003
X96 The1975 2016 002
X96 The1975 2016 001
X96 RobertDeLong 2018 006
X96 RobertDeLong 2018 005
X96 RobertDeLong 2018 004
X96 RobertDeLong 2018 003
X96 RobertDeLong 2018 002
X96 RobertDeLong 2018 001
X96 Priory 2014 002
X96 Priory 2014 001
X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 005
X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 004
X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 003
X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 002
X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 001
X96 PlainWhiteTs 2015 001
X96 Pennywise 2015 008
X96 Pennywise 2015 007
X96 Pennywise 2015 006
X96 Pennywise 2015 005
X96 Pennywise 2015 004
X96 Pennywise 2015 003
X96 Pennywise 2015 002
X96 Pennywise 2015 001
X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 004
X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 003
X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 002
X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 001
X96 NewPolitics 2014 002
X96 NewPolitics 2014 001
X96 NewFoundGlory 2015 002
X96 NewFoundGlory 2015 001
X96 NeonTrees 2015 002
X96 NeonTrees 2015 001
X96 NeonTrees 2014 002
X96 NeonTrees 2014 001
X96 MyMorningJacket 2015 002
X96 MyMorningJacket 2015 001
X96 MothNFlame 2015 003
X96 MothNFlame 2015 002
X96 MothNFlame 2015 001
X96 Morrissey 2015 001
X96 MoonTaxi 2018 003
X96 MoonTaxi 2018 002
X96 MoonTaxi 2018 001
X96 Metric 2015 002
X96 Metric 2015 001
X96 MarilynManson 2018 003
X96 MarilynManson 2018 002
X96 MarilynManson 2018 001
X96 Kongos 2015 003
X96 Kongos 2015 002
X96 Kongos 2015 001
X96 JimmyEatWorld 2016 001
X96 Idol 005
X96 Idol 004
X96 Idol 003
X96 Idol 002
X96 Idol 001
X96 HalfAssedShow 2015 001
X96 FooFighters 2017 007
X96 FooFighters 2017 006
X96 FooFighters 2017 005
X96 FooFighters 2017 004
X96 FooFighters 2017 003
X96 FooFighters 2017 002
X96 FooFighters 2017 001
X96 FloraCash 2018 001
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 009
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 008
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 007
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 006
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 005
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 004
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 003
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 002
X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 001
X96 DashboardConfessional 2015 003
X96 DashboardConfessional 2015 002
X96 DashboardConfessional 2015 001
X96 CageTheElephant 2016 003
X96 CageTheElephant 2016 002
X96 CageTheElephant 2016 001
X96 BlueOctober 2016 003
X96 BlueOctober 2016 002
X96 BlueOctober 2016 001
X96 Bleachers 2014 004
X96 Bleachers 2014 003
X96 Bleachers 2014 002
X96 Bleachers 2014 001
X96 BlaqkAudio 2016 003
X96 BlaqkAudio 2016 0012png
X96 BlaqkAudio 2016 001
X96 BlackKeys 2014 004
X96 BlackKeys 2014 003
X96 BlackKeys 2014 002
X96 BlackKeys 2014 001
X96 BigAssShow 2018 022
X96 BigAssShow 2018 021
X96 BigAssShow 2018 020
X96 BigAssShow 2018 019
X96 BigAssShow 2018 018
X96 BigAssShow 2018 017
X96 BigAssShow 2018 016
X96 BigAssShow 2018 015
X96 BigAssShow 2018 014
X96 BigAssShow 2018 013
X96 BigAssShow 2018 012
X96 BigAssShow 2018 011
X96 BigAssShow 2018 010
X96 BigAssShow 2018 009
X96 BigAssShow 2018 008
X96 BigAssShow 2018 007
X96 BigAssShow 2018 006
X96 BigAssShow 2018 005
X96 BigAssShow 2018 004
X96 BigAssShow 2018 003
X96 BigAssShow 2018 002
X96 BigAssShow 2018 001
X96 BigAssShow 2015 031
X96 BigAssShow 2015 030
X96 BigAssShow 2015 029
X96 BigAssShow 2015 028
X96 BigAssShow 2015 027
X96 BigAssShow 2015 026
X96 BigAssShow 2015 025
X96 BigAssShow 2015 024
X96 BigAssShow 2015 023
X96 BigAssShow 2015 022
X96 BigAssShow 2015 021
X96 BigAssShow 2015 020
X96 BigAssShow 2015 019
X96 BigAssShow 2015 018
X96 BigAssShow 2015 017
X96 BigAssShow 2015 016
X96 BigAssShow 2015 015
X96 BigAssShow 2015 014
X96 BigAssShow 2015 013
X96 BigAssShow 2015 012
X96 BigAssShow 2015 011
X96 BigAssShow 2015 010
X96 BigAssShow 2015 009
X96 BigAssShow 2015 008
X96 BigAssShow 2015 007
X96 BigAssShow 2015 006
X96 BigAssShow 2015 005
X96 BigAssShow 2015 004
X96 BigAssShow 2015 003
X96 BigAssShow 2015 002
X96 BigAssShow 2015 001
X96 BigAssShow 2014 007
X96 BigAssShow 2014 006
X96 BigAssShow 2014 005
X96 BigAssShow 2014 004
X96 BigAssShow 2014 003
X96 BigAssShow 2014 002
X96 BigAssShow 2014 001
X96 Bastille 2015 004
X96 Bastille 2015 003
X96 Bastille 2015 002
X96 Bastille 2015 001
X96 Bastille 2014 003
X96 Bastille 2014 002
X96 Bastille 2014 001
X96 Bash 2017 011
X96 Bash 2017 010
X96 Bash 2017 009
X96 Bash 2017 008
X96 Bash 2017 007
X96 Bash 2017 006
X96 Bash 2017 005
X96 Bash 2017 004
X96 Bash 2017 003
X96 Bash 2017 002
X96 Bash 2017 001
X96 BashPreParty 2015 008
X96 BashPreParty 2015 007
X96 BashPreParty 2015 006
X96 BashPreParty 2015 005
X96 BashPreParty 2015 004
X96 BashPreParty 2015 003
X96 BashPreParty 2015 002
X96 BashPreParty 2015 001
X96 AtlasGenius 2016 002
X96 AtlasGenius 2016 001
X96 AltJ 2014 002
X96 AltJ 2014 001
X96 AJR 2016 001
X96 21Pilots 2015 011
X96 21Pilots 2015 010
X96 21Pilots 2015 009
X96 21Pilots 2015 008
X96 21Pilots 2015 007
X96 21Pilots 2015 006
X96 21Pilots 2015 005
X96 21Pilots 2015 004
X96 21Pilots 2015 003
X96 21Pilots 2015 002
X96 21Pilots 2015 001
X96 YellowCard 2014 004 X96 YellowCard 2014 003 X96 YellowCard 2014 002 X96 YellowCard 2014 001 X96 XAmbassadors 2015 0012png X96 XAmbassadors 2015 001 X96 VanceJoy 2014 004 X96 VanceJoy 2014 003 X96 VanceJoy 2014 002 X96 VanceJoy 2014 001 X96 TwinShadow 2018 002 X96 TwinShadow 2018 001 X96 ThirdEyeBlind 2015 003 X96 ThirdEyeBlind 2015 002 X96 ThirdEyeBlind 2015 001 X96 TheUsed 2015 004 X96 TheUsed 2015 003 X96 TheUsed 2015 002 X96 TheUsed 2015 001 X96 TheStruts 2017 003 X96 TheStruts 2017 002 X96 TheStruts 2017 001 X96 TheMaine 2015 002 X96 TheMaine 2015 001 X96 The1975 2016 006 X96 The1975 2016 005 X96 The1975 2016 004 X96 The1975 2016 003 X96 The1975 2016 002 X96 The1975 2016 001 X96 RobertDeLong 2018 006 X96 RobertDeLong 2018 005 X96 RobertDeLong 2018 004 X96 RobertDeLong 2018 003 X96 RobertDeLong 2018 002 X96 RobertDeLong 2018 001 X96 Priory 2014 002 X96 Priory 2014 001 X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 005 X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 004 X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 003 X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 002 X96 PortugalTheMan 2017 001 X96 PlainWhiteTs 2015 001 X96 Pennywise 2015 008 X96 Pennywise 2015 007 X96 Pennywise 2015 006 X96 Pennywise 2015 005 X96 Pennywise 2015 004 X96 Pennywise 2015 003 X96 Pennywise 2015 002 X96 Pennywise 2015 001 X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 004 X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 003 X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 002 X96 NightmareBeforeXmas 2014 001 X96 NewPolitics 2014 002 X96 NewPolitics 2014 001 X96 NewFoundGlory 2015 002 X96 NewFoundGlory 2015 001 X96 NeonTrees 2015 002 X96 NeonTrees 2015 001 X96 NeonTrees 2014 002 X96 NeonTrees 2014 001 X96 MyMorningJacket 2015 002 X96 MyMorningJacket 2015 001 X96 MothNFlame 2015 003 X96 MothNFlame 2015 002 X96 MothNFlame 2015 001 X96 Morrissey 2015 001 X96 MoonTaxi 2018 003 X96 MoonTaxi 2018 002 X96 MoonTaxi 2018 001 X96 Metric 2015 002 X96 Metric 2015 001 X96 MarilynManson 2018 003 X96 MarilynManson 2018 002 X96 MarilynManson 2018 001 X96 Kongos 2015 003 X96 Kongos 2015 002 X96 Kongos 2015 001 X96 JimmyEatWorld 2016 001 X96 Idol 005 X96 Idol 004 X96 Idol 003 X96 Idol 002 X96 Idol 001 X96 HalfAssedShow 2015 001 X96 FooFighters 2017 007 X96 FooFighters 2017 006 X96 FooFighters 2017 005 X96 FooFighters 2017 004 X96 FooFighters 2017 003 X96 FooFighters 2017 002 X96 FooFighters 2017 001 X96 FloraCash 2018 001 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 009 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 008 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 007 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 006 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 005 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 004 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 003 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 002 X96 DeftonesRiseAgainstThrice 2017 001 X96 DashboardConfessional 2015 003 X96 DashboardConfessional 2015 002 X96 DashboardConfessional 2015 001 X96 CageTheElephant 2016 003 X96 CageTheElephant 2016 002 X96 CageTheElephant 2016 001 X96 BlueOctober 2016 003 X96 BlueOctober 2016 002 X96 BlueOctober 2016 001 X96 Bleachers 2014 004 X96 Bleachers 2014 003 X96 Bleachers 2014 002 X96 Bleachers 2014 001 X96 BlaqkAudio 2016 003 X96 BlaqkAudio 2016 0012png X96 BlaqkAudio 2016 001 X96 BlackKeys 2014 004 X96 BlackKeys 2014 003 X96 BlackKeys 2014 002 X96 BlackKeys 2014 001 X96 BigAssShow 2018 022 X96 BigAssShow 2018 021 X96 BigAssShow 2018 020 X96 BigAssShow 2018 019 X96 BigAssShow 2018 018 X96 BigAssShow 2018 017 X96 BigAssShow 2018 016 X96 BigAssShow 2018 015 X96 BigAssShow 2018 014 X96 BigAssShow 2018 013 X96 BigAssShow 2018 012 X96 BigAssShow 2018 011 X96 BigAssShow 2018 010 X96 BigAssShow 2018 009 X96 BigAssShow 2018 008 X96 BigAssShow 2018 007 X96 BigAssShow 2018 006 X96 BigAssShow 2018 005 X96 BigAssShow 2018 004 X96 BigAssShow 2018 003 X96 BigAssShow 2018 002 X96 BigAssShow 2018 001 X96 BigAssShow 2015 031 X96 BigAssShow 2015 030 X96 BigAssShow 2015 029 X96 BigAssShow 2015 028 X96 BigAssShow 2015 027 X96 BigAssShow 2015 026 X96 BigAssShow 2015 025 X96 BigAssShow 2015 024 X96 BigAssShow 2015 023 X96 BigAssShow 2015 022 X96 BigAssShow 2015 021 X96 BigAssShow 2015 020 X96 BigAssShow 2015 019 X96 BigAssShow 2015 018 X96 BigAssShow 2015 017 X96 BigAssShow 2015 016 X96 BigAssShow 2015 015 X96 BigAssShow 2015 014 X96 BigAssShow 2015 013 X96 BigAssShow 2015 012 X96 BigAssShow 2015 011 X96 BigAssShow 2015 010 X96 BigAssShow 2015 009 X96 BigAssShow 2015 008 X96 BigAssShow 2015 007 X96 BigAssShow 2015 006 X96 BigAssShow 2015 005 X96 BigAssShow 2015 004 X96 BigAssShow 2015 003 X96 BigAssShow 2015 002 X96 BigAssShow 2015 001 X96 BigAssShow 2014 007 X96 BigAssShow 2014 006 X96 BigAssShow 2014 005 X96 BigAssShow 2014 004 X96 BigAssShow 2014 003 X96 BigAssShow 2014 002 X96 BigAssShow 2014 001 X96 Bastille 2015 004 X96 Bastille 2015 003 X96 Bastille 2015 002 X96 Bastille 2015 001 X96 Bastille 2014 003 X96 Bastille 2014 002 X96 Bastille 2014 001 X96 Bash 2017 011 X96 Bash 2017 010 X96 Bash 2017 009 X96 Bash 2017 008 X96 Bash 2017 007 X96 Bash 2017 006 X96 Bash 2017 005 X96 Bash 2017 004 X96 Bash 2017 003 X96 Bash 2017 002 X96 Bash 2017 001 X96 BashPreParty 2015 008 X96 BashPreParty 2015 007 X96 BashPreParty 2015 006 X96 BashPreParty 2015 005 X96 BashPreParty 2015 004 X96 BashPreParty 2015 003 X96 BashPreParty 2015 002 X96 BashPreParty 2015 001 X96 AtlasGenius 2016 002 X96 AtlasGenius 2016 001 X96 AltJ 2014 002 X96 AltJ 2014 001 X96 AJR 2016 001 X96 21Pilots 2015 011 X96 21Pilots 2015 010 X96 21Pilots 2015 009 X96 21Pilots 2015 008 X96 21Pilots 2015 007 X96 21Pilots 2015 006 X96 21Pilots 2015 005 X96 21Pilots 2015 004 X96 21Pilots 2015 003 X96 21Pilots 2015 002 X96 21Pilots 2015 001

By starting your own ‘zine, podcast or blog about your favorite rock acts, you may have a fresh idea to help keep the scene on its feet. Kerrang also reminds you that since “there are always ways for art and music to prosper”, even though a pandemic, create your own music and share it with the world!

Above all, keep fighting the good fight for your favorite rock bands. There’s strength in numbers if everyone contributes something, no matter how big or small.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top