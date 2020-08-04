5 Simple Ways You Can Help The Rock Scene Get Back On Its Feet

The rock scene has taken a hit, much like all other music scenes, due to the pandemic. Kerrang says that instead of dwelling on the negatives, there are five ways you can “help to be the change you wish to see” in the rock world.

Supporting the bands that you love is a “no brainer”, with Kerrang writing that “those supportive acts” may keep the “financial wolves from the door” of your favorite acts. Kerrang also suggests “supporting the things that support” your favorite band by speaking up in online forums and on social media.

By starting your own ‘zine, podcast or blog about your favorite rock acts, you may have a fresh idea to help keep the scene on its feet. Kerrang also reminds you that since “there are always ways for art and music to prosper”, even though a pandemic, create your own music and share it with the world!

Above all, keep fighting the good fight for your favorite rock bands. There’s strength in numbers if everyone contributes something, no matter how big or small.