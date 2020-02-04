All-American Rejects Hint at 15th Anniversary Show

The All-American Rejects are hinting at a 15th-anniversary show for their album, Move Along. Replying to a fan’s tweet who called Move Along “one of the best albums of all time”, the band wrote “She’s turning 15 this year. Think we are going to do a real tribute for it. Sound like a plan?”

