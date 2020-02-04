Music

All-American Rejects Hint at 15th Anniversary Show

Posted on

The All-American Rejects are hinting at a 15th-anniversary show for their album, Move Along. Replying to a fan’s tweet who called Move Along “one of the best albums of all time”, the band wrote “She’s turning 15 this year. Think we are going to do a real tribute for it. Sound like a plan?”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top