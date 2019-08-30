Billie Eilish Not Happy With Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish is mad at Nylon Germany for using her face on the cover of a recent issue. The photo shows Eilish as a nude avatar to represent her impact on digital media. Eilish responded to the photo saying, “what the (expletive) is this (expletive).” She said she was “never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever” and “i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team.” She continued, “you’re gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? that’s not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me… i did not consent in any way.” Her fans stood up for Eilish as well in the comments section for the magazine’s post.

So Nylon Germany created a shirtless digital image of Billie Eilish for their cover without her consent. Like, really?? Did you really think she would be cool with that?? (Spoiler alert: she wasn't) pic.twitter.com/RopBfn9Y0i — Femestella (@femestella) August 30, 2019

You can catch Billie Eilish hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on with Woody Harrelson on September 28th.

Billie is the musical guest on the #SNL Season 45 premiere. Tune in September 28 at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/cJWYzf46Kf — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 26, 2019