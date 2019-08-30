Music

Billie Eilish Not Happy With Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish is mad at Nylon Germany for using her face on the cover of a recent issue. The photo shows Eilish as a nude avatar to represent her impact on digital media. Eilish responded to the photo saying, “what the (expletive) is this (expletive).” She said she was “never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever” and “i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team.” She continued, “you’re gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? that’s not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me… i did not consent in any way.” Her fans stood up for Eilish as well in the comments section for the magazine’s post.

You can catch Billie Eilish hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on with Woody Harrelson on September 28th.

