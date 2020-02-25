Billie Eilish Thinks This Person Should Replace Daniel Craig as the Next James Bond

Now that Billie Eilish has successfully made her mark on the James Bond franchise, the “Bad Guy” singer has put her vote in for who she thinks should replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Eilish named Michael B. Jordan as Craig’s successor. Eilish says she thinks Jordan would “kill it.” Many Bond fans weren’t keen on the idea of Craig playing 007 because they couldn’t fathom a “blond bond,” and Idris Elba was subject to racism when his name was thrown in the hat for the role. Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli, has said that “Bond can be any color,” but she’s ruled out Bond being a woman.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.