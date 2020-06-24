Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone On Instagram After Calling Out ‘Abusers’

Have you seen Billie Eilish’s Instagram page? She unfollowed everyone! Well except one person who we can’t see. The unfollowing spree started when she posted “If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you,” to her Instagram stories.

Billie deleted the post before unfollowing everyone, even her brother Finneas was unfollowed.

.@BillieEilish purges her “following” list on Instagram after a post on her story promising to unfollow abusers. 📱 pic.twitter.com/YtDl8jiG8f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 24, 2020

Fans wondered if Eilish had been hacked, but no strange posts were present. Billie hasn’t commented any further on the removal of accounts she was following so it’s safe to say she’s be careful about who she follows from here on out.

But we wonder, who is the one person she is following? Hmm.