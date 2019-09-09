Billie Joe Armstrong Teases Green Day Tour With Weezer And Fall Out Boy

Eagle-eyed fans happened to catch Billie Joe Armstrong’s comment on an Instagram posting by actor Rainn Wilson, which the Green Day frontman tagged Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy. The message shared over the weekend simply read, “hella mega”. That lead to some internet sleuthing, which uncovered the password-protected website, HellaMegaTour.com, as well as several social media accounts with the same handle. If that isn’t enough to convince people an announcement of sorts is on the way, tour merch featuring the bands displaying mismatched logos and photos are starting to appear on the internet.

