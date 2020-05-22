Billy Idol Joins Fallon and the Roots for ‘Social Distancing Remix’ of ‘Dancing With Myself’

Billy Idol joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show, for a social distancing remix of his song, “Dancing With Myself.” Using instruments found around the house, the band along with Jimmy and Idol, jam out while video of other people shows them dancing at home alone. It’s a fun two minutes, be sure to check it out on YouTube and have a little fun dancing by yourself today.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.