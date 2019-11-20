Blink-182 Records A Christmas Song

Looks like blink-182 has added another track to their Christmas collection. Travis Barker broke the news in an interview with Hannah Stocking, revealing it’s among the tunes he’s been rocking out to lately. When asked what he’s been listening to, the drummer admits, “…Lil Wayne, and this Christmas song that I just made with my band blink-182.” Back over the summer, the drummer hinted that an EP would be coming later this year, which would include a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, recorded at Pharrell’s studio. Which do you prefer: a Christmas cover or an original Christmas tune?

