Check Out The Deluxe Packaging For “Fear Inoculum”

Since it has taken Tool 13 years to put out their fifth studio album, they’ve had plenty of time to devote to coming up with something cool for the packaging.

And the band has delivered; at least when it comes to the deluxe edition of Fear Inoculum. Due this Friday, the long-awaited limited-edition CD comes inside a special box featuring “a 4″ HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2-watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card,” according to a statement by the “Grammy Award-winning outfit”. Most stores are sold out, not surprisingly, but if you can get your hands on one via pre-order, it retails for $45.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.