Chris Cornell’s Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Royalties

A legal battle is brewing between the surviving members of Soundgarden and Chris Cornell’s widow. Vicky Cornell is suing her husband’s former bandmates, accusing them of withholding royalty payments in an attempt to ‘strong-arm’ her into handing over seven unreleased songs Chris recorded before his death in 2017. Vicky says the recordings belong to her husband’s estate, but Soundgarden says they were a “collaborative effort.” Guitarist Kim Thayil suggested last month the band would like to release a final Soundgarden album using Cornell’s files.

