Church Tower Rings Out David Bowie On His Birthday

How do you mark the occasion of what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday? In the case of one European house of worship, they let his music ring out across the city. A passerby happened to catch “Life on Mars?” playing Wednesday from the bell tower at Amsterdam’s iconic Zuiderkerk, a 400-year-old Protestant church. He then posted another clip of “Hunky Dory” to Twitter. “Just a 17th-century church playing Bowie,” wrote Peter Gibbs in the caption. In follow-up replies, he added, “It was a lovely, unexpected experience,” and “It was a bit surreal.” Meanwhile, if you want to hear the Starman on vinyl, two new EPs will be released on April 18th to celebrate Record Store Day 2020.

David Bowie Rings Out from One of Europe’s Iconic Church Towers on His Birthday https://t.co/783ySw6IFb — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2020