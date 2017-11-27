Classic 1981 New Order Concert

What did I do over the Thanksgiving weekend? Besides the obvious act of ingesting turkey and pie, I wasted my time on the Internet. It was during one of those explorations that I came across a classic New Order concert. If I’m correct, this is from their first ever American tour.

And now, a brief history…

Three of the members of New Order used to be in a wonderful punk band called Joy Division. They became New Order after Joy Division vocalist Ian Curtis died by suicide in May of 1980. Wanting to continue, but not knowing which direction to take, they moved guitarist Bernard Sumner into the position of vocalist after tinkering with bassist Peter Hook on vocals for a couple songs. Here is the fledgling band New Order trying to find their sound and their style in a very fragile point in their existence. I think it is beautiful!