Coldplay Reveals Album Tracklist In Newspaper Classified Section

Coldplay has been taking some pretty unusual steps to get the word out about their upcoming double album. But the latest takes the cake. Posters featuring the band dressed in 1920s clothing appeared in cities around the world, while a letter was sent to fans informing them that Chris Martin and company has been “working on a thing called Everyday Life”. Completely unknown to editors, the tracklisting for Sunrise and Sunset appeared in the classified section of Wednesday’s North Wales Daily Post. Why that particular paper? Turns out that lead guitarist Jonny Buckland once worked there, although he admits on the band’s Twitter account, “I wasn’t very good at it.”

Coldplay's #EverydayLife double album, tracklist and release date confirmed by an official advert in a local UK Newspaper pic.twitter.com/SKqvw53wT2 — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 23, 2019