Coldplay Walks Away With Moon Man

Add another award for Coldplay. The band won “Best Rock Music Video” at the 2020 VMAs last night for their “Orphans” video. They beat out blink 182’s “Happy Days”, Evanescence’s “Wasted On You”, Fall Out Boy’s “Dear Future Self (Hands Up), Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!”, and the Killers’ “Caution”.

Heartfelt thank yous : first, to every single one of you who voted for us in the #VMAs– how are we so blessed?? Second, to the legend that is @MatWhitecross. #OneBigBand love c, g, w, j & p https://t.co/x6ZKWSycbX — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 31, 2020

This was Coldplay’s 7th Video Music Award. They’ve been nominated for a Moon Man trophy 25 times.

What’s your pick for “Best Rock Music Video”?