Concert Venues Plan To Ban Moshing, Crowd Surfing

No one knows what concerts will look like when they finally return, but we can be sure of one thing – moshing and crowd surfing will be a thing of the past. According to new guidelines from the Event Safety Alliance, “moshing and crowd surfing are violations of social distancing per se and must be absolutely prohibited during this pandemic.”

Other guidelines include keeping fans from crowding the front of the stage, possibly with rope barriers or even bike racks to “physically separate patrons.”