Dave Grohl Teases New Them Crooked Vultures Music

When Them Crooked Vultures hit the music scene in 2009, their success was nearly immediate. And how could it not be; with Dave Grohl, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones in the band? Their debut record hit 12th on the Billboard 200, they won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance with the single “New Fang,” and they launched world tour. But then the supergroup disappeared. However, it’s possible they’ll be back, as Grohl hints to The Guardian, “Technically we’re still in a band.”

What exactly does that mean? The Foo Fighters frontman admits nothing is official, just saying there’s always “something cooking,” adding, “We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade aren’t we?”

