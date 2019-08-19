Music

Deftones Releasing Dia De Los Deftones Beer

Which beer pairs well with the music of Deftones? Well, that would be their brand new brew: Dia De Los Deftones. A Mexican-style lager made by Belching Beaver Brewery, as of Friday fans can catch a taste in California, with more US & international markets to be unveiled soon. The metal rockers have a few other varieties with the brewery including a Hazy IPA and Phantom Bride IPA, named for one of their songs. In addition to hints that Deftones will have a new record out later this year, their second annual Dia De Los Deftones festival hits Petco Park on November 2, with Chvrches, Gojira, and Brutus on the bill.

