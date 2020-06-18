Disturbed Announced Rescheduled Dates, Working on New Music

Disturbed revealed new dates for their postponed tour with Staind and Bad Wolves Thursday. The tour will kick off July 2021, according to the band’s Instagram announcement.

Chomping at the bit to see Disturbed live? Well, your pandemic patience may pay off. Frontman David Draiman told Download TV that while in quarantine, the band’s been discussing new ideas for music. Draiman said the band has one song that’s “a killer” but hasn’t been tracked yet.