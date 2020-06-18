Disturbed Announced Rescheduled Dates, Working on New Music

Disturbed revealed new dates for their postponed tour with Staind and Bad Wolves Thursday. The tour will kick off July 2021, according to the band’s Instagram announcement.
Disturbed Ones! We’re pleased to announce that ‘The Sickness’ 20th Anniversary tour has been rescheduled to July/August 2021, with very special guest @staindofficial and @badwolvesofficial. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Tickets & VIP Experience packages are available now (link in bio).⠀ ⠀ Unfortunately, we were unable to reschedule the show in Chula Vista, CA and that show has canceled. Tickets for the Chula Vista show will automatically be refunded. No action is necessary.⠀ ⠀ For rescheduled shows, if ticket holders cannot attend the new date or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund or fans should reach out to their point of purchase.⠀ ⠀ Please stay safe and we can't wait to see you in 2021 and rock with all of you.⠀ ⠀ David, Dan, Mike and John⠀
Chomping at the bit to see Disturbed live? Well, your pandemic patience may pay off. Frontman David Draiman told Download TV that while in quarantine, the band’s been discussing new ideas for music. Draiman said the band has one song that’s “a killer” but hasn’t been tracked yet.
