Fan Given Blink-182 Bass In Exchange For License Plate

Here’s a good reason to hit up the DMV. Especially if you love blink-182 and want to score some free gear. A fan at the trio’s recent Virginia Beach show brought along his custom North Carolina license plate bearing the words “BLNK 182”. When Mark Hoppus caught wind of the tags, he offered a bass guitar in exchange. Taking to the band’s subreddit, user Hi_Im_Joee shared the story of his VIP experience along with photos of his new instrument. In other blink-182 news, Hoppus announced on “Good Morning America” that their next record would be out on September 20.

