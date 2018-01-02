Fresh X: A Perfect Circle “Disillusioned”

The Maynard Cometh
Well, unless they are just mean teases we have no idea what the new album will be called or when it will be out, but A Perfect Circle has dropped another new track called “Disillusioned.” Now while there is no news about a new album, APC is releasing a 10-inch you can pre-order here that will feature this track and “The Doomed” that was released late last year.
