Glenn Danzig Announces ‘Elvis’ Live Performances

Glenn Danzig has two live shows scheduled to coincide with his Elvis tribute album. Yes, you heard that correctly. Danzig sings Elvis is slated for an April 17th release. His first “Elvis” show is coming up on the album’s release date, April 17th, at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco followed by an April 22nd in Los Angeles at the Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom. Danzig’s tribute to the king of rock and roll includes covers of “Baby, Let’s Play House”, “Love Me” and “Always on My Mind.”

