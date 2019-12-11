Music

Greta Van Fleet Named Breakout Act Of The Decade and…Wait! What?

Posted on

Breakout band of the 2010’s? Greta Van Fleet, according to the folks at Loudwire.com. This leads me to believe that Loundwire.com is run by [email protected] morons. The publication named the Zeppelin-esque Michigan quartet its ‘Breakout Act of the Decade’ for their meteoric rise “during an era when rock’n’roll was constantly ignored by mainstream media”. Greta Van Fleet’s rise to fame included help from some big names, including Bob Seger, Elton John, and Metallica. Seriously, this band comes off as badly put together than Jolly Rancher breakfast cereal.

This is the only Greta that matters to me!

via GIPHY

