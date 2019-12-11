Greta Van Fleet Named Breakout Act Of The Decade and…Wait! What?

Breakout band of the 2010’s? Greta Van Fleet, according to the folks at Loudwire.com. This leads me to believe that Loundwire.com is run by [email protected] morons. The publication named the Zeppelin-esque Michigan quartet its ‘Breakout Act of the Decade’ for their meteoric rise “during an era when rock’n’roll was constantly ignored by mainstream media”. Greta Van Fleet’s rise to fame included help from some big names, including Bob Seger, Elton John, and Metallica. Seriously, this band comes off as badly put together than Jolly Rancher breakfast cereal.

Of the decade? Ignoring the fact they're awful, are there really no bigger breakouts than Greta Van Fleet?! pic.twitter.com/pHaMpOywU2 — James (@sonofnihility) December 11, 2019

Greta Van Boy Band. I’d rather listen to a dentist’s drill.

Ya wanna hear real rock listen to the Rival Sons. Forget this crap. Waiting for the first idiot to make a Zeppelin comparison. Ready, go! — LarryS (@skabmaluke) December 11, 2019

Greta Van Fleet are the Great Value brand of Led Zeppelin. — Bex (@REBECCA3133) October 25, 2018

This is the only Greta that matters to me!

