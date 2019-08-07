Jack Black And Jack White Working On Tenacious D Track

It looks like Jack White checking out a Tenacious D concert in Europe last June has spawned something great to follow. At the D’s Nashville show on Sunday night, Jack Black announced during the encore that the band had spent the day working with the former White Stripes frontman. “We went over to his house today and recorded a brand new song,” the actor and singer revealed. The Tennessean reports that Black joked the project, to be released on White’s Third Man Records, should be called “Jack Grey,” with fans able to get a listen really soon.

Jack Black and Jack White have finally recorded a song together 🙌 No word yet if it's called it "Jack Grey": https://t.co/5WVyO85eow pic.twitter.com/BPJEA5wTgN — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 7, 2019